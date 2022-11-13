Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,966.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

