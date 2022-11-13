LUKSO Price Tops $6.08 (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $90.93 million and approximately $732,121.72 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00036707 BTC on popular exchanges.
About LUKSO
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
