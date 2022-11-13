Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.02. 4,272,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,201. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

