Loopring (LRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.18 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $330.05 million and $48.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,812,283,111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

