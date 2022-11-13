LooksRare Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $66.06 million and $3.16 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

