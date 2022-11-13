Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Local Bounti Stock Up 3.6 %

Local Bounti stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 955.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Local Bounti news, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,077,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,157,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $183,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 289.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 470,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

