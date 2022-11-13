Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.
Local Bounti Stock Up 3.6 %
Local Bounti stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 955.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 289.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 470,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.