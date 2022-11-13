Liquity Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Liquity has a total market cap of $47.38 million and $318,255.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,871,485 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

