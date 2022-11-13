Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,567 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

