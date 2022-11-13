LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Announces Earnings Results

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24, reports. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 686.40%. The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. LifeMD updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD Trading Up 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 224,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.16. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 85.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

