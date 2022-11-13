LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.39. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

