Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 344,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

