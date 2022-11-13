Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 307.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCEB opened at $60.18 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

