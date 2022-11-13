Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

