Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $252.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

