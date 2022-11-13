Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.55 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

