Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.82.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
