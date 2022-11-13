Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.82.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

