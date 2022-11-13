Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

