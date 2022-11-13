Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 12,754 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,604 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of UiPath worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UiPath by 48.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,169 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

