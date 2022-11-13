Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Lowered to C$138.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$115.00 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$106.62 and a twelve month high of C$173.55. The firm has a market cap of C$794.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

