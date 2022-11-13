Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 476,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landec

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Landec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Stock Up 0.6 %

Landec stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Landec

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.