Lake Street Capital Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of SMSI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 267,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

