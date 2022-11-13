Kusama Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $208.70 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $24.27 or 0.00145984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00582077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.31 or 0.30319454 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,821,076,488.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

