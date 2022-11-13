KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY remained flat at $88.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $75.36 and a 12-month high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

