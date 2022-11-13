Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kronos Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kronos Bio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

