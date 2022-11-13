Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
