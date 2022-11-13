Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Price Target Raised to €116.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €112.00 ($112.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Krones from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRNTY opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

