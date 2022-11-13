Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,417,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,763,000 after acquiring an additional 562,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

