Konnect (KCT) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $5,242.32 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

