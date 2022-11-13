KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. KOK has a total market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.51 or 1.00019801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00245010 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000156 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12258386 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,046,770.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

