Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.3 %

KSS opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

