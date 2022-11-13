KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 97.7% in October

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $490.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.38%. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 146,072 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

