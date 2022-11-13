KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $1,912.41 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.088465 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,704.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

