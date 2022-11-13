Kintara Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 7,839,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,628. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group cut Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.