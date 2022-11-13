Kintara Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Down 19.2 %

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,628. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

