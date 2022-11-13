Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kinross Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 432,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,219 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,533,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 143,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

