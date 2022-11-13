Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.
KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.
NYSE KGC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
