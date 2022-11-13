Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

