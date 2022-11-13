Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

