Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) to Sell

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $7.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

