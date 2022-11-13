K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBRLF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.