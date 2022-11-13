K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
KBRLF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.
About K-Bro Linen
