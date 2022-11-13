JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €7.90

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.90 ($7.90) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.00) to €7.20 ($7.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.40) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.