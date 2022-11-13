Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

