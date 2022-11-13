Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to “Buy”

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Scor from €31.00 ($31.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Scor from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.