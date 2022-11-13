Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVT. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €18.88 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Evotec has a twelve month low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a twelve month high of €45.30 ($45.30). The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.02 and its 200 day moving average is €22.67.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

