Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($201.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €154.69.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

