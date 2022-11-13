Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Trading Up 12.5 %

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 479,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JBS has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

JBS Company Profile

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 47.83%.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.