IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.40.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

