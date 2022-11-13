ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 455,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,408. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ITT by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ITT by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

