Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million.

Itron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Itron by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.