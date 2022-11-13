ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of ISS A/S stock remained flat at $10.14 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

