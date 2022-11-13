iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 48.5% in October

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the October 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 14,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,805. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

