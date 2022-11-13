iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 712,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
